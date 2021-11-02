Counting of votes for by-election in 3 Lok Sabha, 29 Assembly seats today: Here is the full list

Indian National Lok Dal supremo Om Prakash Chautala campaigning for son Abhay Singh Chautala, who resigned from the Haryana Assembly earlier this year in protest against the 2020 farm laws.

The counting of votes for by polls in three Lok Sabha constituencies and 29 assembly seats will be held on November 2. The by-elections for these constituencies spread across 13 states and one Union Territory were held on October 30.

The Lok Sabha constituencies that will see the results coming in today include Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The three members from these parliamentary seats had died.

The assembly bypolls were held for five seats in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana.

The scheduled voting for the Nagaland's Shamator-Chessore assembly seat was not required since the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate was elected uncontested from the seat.

Of the 29 assembly seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won six, the Congress nine, while the rest were held by the regional parties, before the bye-elections.

Here is the list of seats :

The three Lok Sabha seats

The by-election for Khandwa seat of Madhya Pradesh was required after the death of BJP’s Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan in March. Congress candidate Arun Yadav is pitted against Gyaneswar Patil from this seat, known as birthplace of legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

The bypoll for Mandi parliamentary seat in Himachal Pradesh was necessitated after the death of BJP’s Ramswaroop Sharma in March. Congress’ Pratibha Singh is pitted against BJP's Khushal Singh Thakur, a Kargil war veteran at this seat.

The by-election for Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory seat was necessitated after independent parliamentarian Mohan Delkar died by suicide at a hotel in South Mumbai in February. Seven-time independent MP Mohan Delkar's wife Kalaben Delkar is in the fray as Shiv Sena candidate against BJP's Mahesh Gavit and Congress' Mahesh Dhodi.

29 assembly seats

The bypolls were also held for a single seat – Ellenabad in Haryana where Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala had resigned as MLA in protest against the Centre's agri-reform laws. Chautala is up against Congress' Pawan Beniwal and BJP’s Gobind Kanda at the seat. Chautala had won the 2010 bypoll from Ellenabad when former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala had vacated the seat.

The by-election in Huzurabad seat of Telangana saw a contest between ruling Rashtra Samiti (TRS), opposition BJP and the Congress. The by-election was necessitated after the resignation of Eatala Rajender in June after his removal from the cabinet over allegations of land grabbing. Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, had quit the TRS and contested the on a BJP ticket.

The BJP has fielded candidates at three of the five seats – Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra – in Assam. The ruling party had left the other two seats for its alliance partner UPPL. The Congress put up candidates in all five seats.

In West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Udayan Guha is contesting from Dinhata seat. Bypoll was also held at Santipur seat.

Likewise, in Rajasthan, the BJP and the Congress are keen to win the bypolls in Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad seats. The assembly bypolls were held in Sindgi and Hangal constituencies of Karnataka as well. The polls were the first test for chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who replaced BS Yediyurappa recently.

Counting of votes will also take place in Andhra Pradesh's Badvel seat, earlier held by the YSRC, Deglur in Maharashtra Tuirial assembly seat in Mizoram and Raigaon, Jobat and Prithvipur seats in Madhya Pradesh.