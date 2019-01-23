App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Could Priyanka Gandhi become the X factor of 2019 poll battle: Mehbooba Mufti

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said Priyanka brings with her the grace of the Gandhi-Nehru lineage and her immense personal charm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Welcoming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into politics, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday wondered if the Gandhi family scion would become the X factor of the upcoming national elections.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said Priyanka brings with her the grace of the Gandhi-Nehru lineage and her immense personal charm.

"Welcome Priyanka Gandhi to the rough and tumble of politics. She brings with her the grace of Gandhi Nehru lineage and her immense personal charm. Wish her the best. Could she become the Xfactor of 2019 poll battle?" Mehbooba tweeted.

The state unit of the Congress also hailed the induction of Priyanka as AICC general secretary.

Its chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, "It is very significant and timely decision taken by Congress president. The induction of Priyanka Gandhi will have a good impact on national politics, besides boosting the moral of the party cadres."

Priyanka formally entered politics on Wednesday with the Congress appointing her general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, ending years of speculation and signalling the party's intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the general elections.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mehbooba Mufti #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.