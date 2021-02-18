Correcting historical mistake of neglecting Assam, its development our priority: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that his government is correcting the "historical mistake" of neglecting Assam, and the states development is its priority.

Modi also said BJP's double engine governments at the Centre and in Assam reduced geographical and cultural distances between the state and rest of the country.

"Prior to Independence, Assam enjoyed a high per- capita income but since 1947, its development was neglected. Correcting the historical mistake of neglecting Assam had begun with former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, and now it has gained strength with the BJP government taking its development as a priority," he said.

The PM virtually launched the Rs 3,231-crore 'Mahabahu Brahmaputra' project on Thursday, which includes the construction of inland water terminal at Jogighopa and tourist jetties at Pandu, Jogighopa, Neamati and Biswanath ghat.

Modi said developing waterway connectivity under 'Mahabahu Brahmaputra' will provide an alternative route to connect the northeast with other parts of India and neighbouring countries.

He laid the foundation of the country's longest river bridge of 19 km from Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore, and the 8-km Jorhat- Majuli bridge. The prime minister also laid the foundation of the Rs 350-crore North East Data Centre at Guwahati along with the e-portals PANI and CAR-D for ease of doing business.