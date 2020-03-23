App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 08:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus: Shiv Sena MPs not to attend Parliament session from today

Raut, who is party's chief whip in Parliament, made the announcement from his Twitter handle @rautsanjay61 saying, "Keeping the Covid-19 situation in mind, all ShivSena MPs won't be attending Parliament from today.

PTI

Maharashtra Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday announced that his party MPs will not attend the ongoing budget session of Parliament from Monday in view of coronavirus outbreak.

The decision has been taken by our Party Chief and honourable CM Uddhav Thackeray for helping the government to fight this Pandemic. @CMOMaharashtra @narendramodi."

The NCP has already announced that its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members would be mostly staying back in their respective constituencies to assist the administration in its fight with Covid-19 outbreak.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 08:01 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Parliament #Politics #Shiv Sena

