you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus: Ramdas Athawale's 'go corona' chant video goes viral

The video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A video of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks chanting 'Go corona, go corona' at a prayer meet has gone viral on social media.

The video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China.

The novel coronavirus, which was first detected in China's Wuhan city in December, has since spread to several countries, including India, and killed over 3,000 and shaved off several billion dollars from the world economy.

First Published on Mar 10, 2020 02:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Politics #Ramdas Athawale

