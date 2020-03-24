Coronavirus pandemic | We had time to prepare, laments Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on March 24 said the coronavirus outbreak in India could have been averted had we taken the pandemic threat more seriously at the start.

In a tweet posted on March 24, Rahul lamented the time wasted by India before the novel coronavirus threat had heightened, when the administration could have prepared itself to tackle the crisis better.



I am feeling sad, because this was completely avoidable. We had time to prepare. We should have taken this threat much more seriously and have been much better prepared. #CoronavirusPandemic https://t.co/dpRTCg8No9

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 24, 2020



When they arrive, please send N95 masks and gloves to my grave. Taali aur thaali b baja dena waha! Regards, frustrated sarkari doctor @narendramodi @anilvijminister @DrRebellious @cmohry @drharshvardhan @UMY_35

— Dr.Kamna Kakkar (@drkamnakakkar) March 23, 2020

Rahul's tweet was in response to a doctor’s post attacking the Centre for failing to provide medicos with adequate protective gear.

He had earlier criticised PM Narendra Modi for the "delay" in the government's decision to ban the export of essential life-saving equipment like ventilators and surgical masks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Respected Prime Minister, WHO's advice 1. Ventilator 2. Surgical Mask, why did the Indian government allow the export of all these things till March 19, instead of keeping sufficient stock? Which kind of forces have encouraged these games? Isn't this a criminal conspiracy?" he tweeted on March 23 .

Most parts of India are reportedly under lockdown, which will continue till the end of this month.