you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | We had time to prepare, laments Rahul Gandhi

He had earlier criticised PM Narendra Modi for the "delay" in the government's decision to ban the export of essential life-saving equipment like ventilators and surgical masks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Jagyaseni Biswas

Rahul Gandhi on March 24 said the coronavirus outbreak in India could have been averted had we taken the pandemic threat more seriously at the start.

In a tweet posted on March 24, Rahul lamented the time wasted by India before the novel coronavirus threat had heightened, when the administration could have prepared itself to tackle the crisis better.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

Rahul's tweet was in response to a doctor’s post attacking the Centre for failing to provide medicos with adequate protective gear.

He had earlier criticised PM Narendra Modi for the "delay" in the government's decision to ban the export of essential life-saving equipment like ventilators and surgical masks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Respected Prime Minister, WHO's advice 1. Ventilator 2. Surgical Mask, why did the Indian government allow the export of all these things till March 19, instead of keeping sufficient stock? Which kind of forces have encouraged these games? Isn't this a criminal conspiracy?" he tweeted on March 23 .

Most parts of India are reportedly under lockdown, which will continue till the end of this month.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 06:52 pm

tags #Congress leader Rahul Gandhi #Coronavirus pandemic #Covid-19 impact on India #Politics

