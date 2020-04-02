App
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 04:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | RS chairman puts on hold oath-taking of 37 newly elected members till lockdown ends

Fifty-five vacancies are due to arise in the Rajya Sabha from 17 states between April 3 and 13, against which 37 members have already been elected unopposed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has put on hold the oath-taking of 37 newly-elected members till the lockdown is over, according to an advisory. The government imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"The newly elected members of Rajya Sabha are advised to wait for subscribing oath or affirmation till the lockdown period is over," an advisory from the Rajya Sabha chairman to the newly elected members said.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #21 day lockdown #India #M Venkaiah Naidu #Politics #Rajya Sabha

