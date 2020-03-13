Coronavirus pandemic | Rahul Gandhi slams govt response to COVID-19, says economy will destroy if strong action not taken

"The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor," the former Congress chief said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday stepped up his attack on the Centre over its response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying the Modi government was in a "stupor" and the economy would be destroyed if a strong action is not taken. He described the contagious disease as a "huge problem" and said ignoring it was a "non-solution".
I will keep repeating this.The #coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non solution. The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor. https://t.co/SuEvqMFbQd
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 13, 2020
He also retweeted his February 12 post in which he had said coronavirus is a huge threat to the people.(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Mar 13, 2020 11:17 am