Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Rahul Gandhi slams govt response to COVID-19, says economy will destroy if strong action not taken

"The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor," the former Congress chief said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday stepped up his attack on the Centre over its response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying the Modi government was in a "stupor" and the economy would be destroyed if a strong action is not taken. He described the contagious disease as a "huge problem" and said ignoring it was a "non-solution".

"I will keep repeating this. The coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non solution," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor," the former Congress chief said.

He also retweeted his February 12 post in which he had said coronavirus is a huge threat to the people.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 11:17 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

