Coronavirus pandemic | Not all MPs keen on donating to PM-CARES

Only 320 MPs out of the 779 elected MPs have, until March 31 evening, consented to donate Rs 1 crore each from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund to PM-CARES fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the Business Standard has reported

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla earlier asked the MPs to donate 1 crore each from the said funds. They additionally requested them to also donate their one month’s salary.

There are many MPs who are not keen on contributing to the PM-CARES fund and would rather follow the March 24 MOSPI order, as per which the money goes directly to a district hospital of their respective constituencies rather than to a central fund like PM-CARES.

The MPLADS, launched in 1993, has around Rs 5,275 crore in unspent funds. The government confirmed that nearly half of the MPs had donated the amount. The Centre is hopeful that others, too, will come forward to donate.

“This fund will enable micro donations as a result of which a large number of people will be able to contribute with the smallest of denominations,” Naidu said in a letter sent to Rajya Sabha MPs.

PM- CARES was announced on March 28 to raise money for the coronavirus outbreak and to provide relief to the affected.

However, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), responsible for overseeing the MPLAD Scheme, said in its March 24 circular that it had allowed district authorities to use MPLADS funds for “medical testing, screening and other facilities required to detect and contain COVID-19”.

Later, in its March 28 circular, it recommended MPs to release funds to a central government pool. The ministry stated that the MPs should submit consent for this money to be given to the fund or the central government or the head of account, as decided by the Centre.