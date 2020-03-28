App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2020 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Jyotiraditya Scindia donates Rs 30 lakh to Madhya Pradesh CM relief fund

Scindia's supporter MLAs had recently quit the MP Assembly leading to the fall of the Kamal Nath government in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on March 28 announced a Rs 30 lakh donation to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

He praised efforts taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle the outbreak.

In a letter to MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Scindia said, "In this hour of calamity, I am committed to give Rs 30 lakh to the CM relief fund for helping the state to provide assistance to all citizens."

Close
Scindia's supporter MLAs had recently quit the MP Assembly leading to the fall of the Kamal Nath government in the state.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 28, 2020 08:59 pm

tags #India #Jyotiraditya Scindia #Madhya Pradesh #Politics

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.