Coronavirus pandemic | Jyotiraditya Scindia donates Rs 30 lakh to Madhya Pradesh CM relief fund

Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on March 28 announced a Rs 30 lakh donation to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

He praised efforts taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle the outbreak.

In a letter to MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Scindia said, "In this hour of calamity, I am committed to give Rs 30 lakh to the CM relief fund for helping the state to provide assistance to all citizens."

Scindia's supporter MLAs had recently quit the MP Assembly leading to the fall of the Kamal Nath government in the state.