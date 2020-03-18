App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 04:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | India going to pay heavy price for govt's inability to act decisively: Rahul Gandhi

"Quick aggressive action is the answer to tackling the #Coronavirus . India is going to pay an extremely heavy price for our governments inability to act decisively," he said on Twitter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the country will have to pay a heavy price for the government's inability to act decisively on curbing coronavirus.

"Quick aggressive action is the answer to tackling the #Coronavirus . India is going to pay an extremely heavy price for our governments inability to act decisively," he said on Twitter.

Gandhi has been critical of the Narendra Modi-led central government in tackling the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to health officials, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 147 with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country.

The cases include 25 foreign nationals and the three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra, officials.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 04:09 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Politics #Rahul GandhiCOVID-19

