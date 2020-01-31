App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 09:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus outbreak: Rahul Gandhi hopes Chinese find courage to persevere through ordeal

"In China, the Coronavirus has killed hundreds of people. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the millions who have been forced into quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus. May they find the courage and strength to persevere through this terrible ordeal," he said on Twitter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As China grapples with the outbreak of coronavirus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hoped that people there find courage and strength to persevere through the ordeal.

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 213 with the number of confirmed cases totalling to 9,692.

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 213 with the number of confirmed cases totalling to 9,692.

The WHO has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 09:34 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #WHO

