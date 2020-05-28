App
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown | Unlock coffers to help the needy, Sonia Gandhi tells Centre

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, on May 28, asked the central government to unlock its coffers and help the needy affected by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In a video message posted as part of the Congress' 'Speak Up India' campaign, she lamented that even though the country is passing through a serious economic crisis with loss of livelihood due to the pandemic and the lockdown, the central government had not heard the cries of pain and trauma of people.

"We again urge the Centre to unlock its coffers and help the needy. Put direct cash of Rs 7,500 per month in the account of every family for the next six months and provide Rs 10,000 immediately; ensure safe and free travel of labourers back home, employment opportunity and rations; and also increase the number of work days under MNREGA to 200 days to facilitate jobs in villages," Gandhi said.

"Instead of loans, provide financial relief to small and medium industry so that crores of jobs are saved and the country progresses," she said in her video message on the party's social media handles.

related news

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on May 28, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #lockdown #Narendra Mdi #Politics #Sonia Gandhi

