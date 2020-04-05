App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2020 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown to be lifted on April 15, need mechanism to ensure no crowding: UP CM

Holding discussion with Members of Parliament from the state through video-conferencing, the chief minister sought their suggestion for smooth movement of people and services after the lockdown period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday the lockdown imposed to arrest the spread of novel coronavirus will be lifted on April 15 and asserted that a mechanism should be evolved to ensure crowding doesn't take place, else all efforts will go in vain.

"Lockdown will be lifted on April 15. We have to ensure that crowding doesn't take place. Your help and cooperation is needed in this regard. The reason is that after the lockdown is lifted and if crowding takes place, then all of our efforts will go in vain," Adityanath told the MPs.

"So, I want that we evolve a mechanism, and for this, I would invite your suggestions," he said.

Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey, who attended in the video conferencing said, "We spoke with the UP chief minister and he told us about the work done and steps taken by the state government during the lockdown. The video conferencing continued for nearly an hour."

He said the MPs praised the chief minister for the good work done by the state government. "We are doing all our work while adhering to the lockdown," he said.

First Published on Apr 5, 2020 03:14 pm

tags #coronavirus #Mahendra Nath Pandey #Skill Development and Entrepreneurship #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

