Coronavirus India | Even Pakistan, Afghanistan handled COVID-19 outbreak better than India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre on October 16 over International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s projection that the Indian economy will contract by 10.3 percent this fiscal, due to coronavirus impact.



Another solid achievement by the BJP government.

Even Pakistan and Afghanistan handled Covid better than India. pic.twitter.com/C2kILrvWUG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 16, 2020

Criticising the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre, he wrote: “Another solid achievement by the BJP government. Even Pakistan and Afghanistan handled COVID better than India.”

IMF had projected in its ‘World Economic Outlook report that at 10.3 percent, the Indian economy will see the highest contraction, as compared to its neighbouring countries, such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, China, and Myanmar.

It must be noted here that though the IMF had projected a massive contraction in the Indian economy this fiscal, it had also said that India may bounce back with a growth rate of 8.8 percent in the next fiscal, thereby reclaiming the position of the fastest-growing emerging economy.