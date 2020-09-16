Coronavirus India | Congress wants separate four-hour debate on COVID-19 in Rajya Sabha: Report

The Rajya Sabha is set to hold the first debate on the coronavirus pandemic outbreak and COVID-19 management on September 15, although it remains unknown how much time has been allotted for the same. According to a Hindustan Times report, the Congress party has demanded a four-hour slot for the same.

Among a host of other issues, the Congress party has demanded a separate slot to discuss the loss of livelihoods due to the coronavirus outbreak in India and how the economy contracted by a whopping 23.9 percent in the June quarter.

In a letter addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said: “If we cannot have a full-fledged discussion on the COVID-19 situation without being circumscribed by the minister’s statement what is the point of having this session of Rajya Sabha in the first place?”

Objecting to Naidu’s decision to combine the debate with clarifications on Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan’s statement on the COVID-19 pandemic, he said it “runs contrary to what V Muraleedharan, Junior Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, had assured me this morning that the two will be taken up separately”.

Speaking on behalf of the Congress party, Ramesh pushed for a minimum of four hours to debate India’s COVID-19 crisis management. He reminded the V-C that he had said on September 13 at the Business Advisory Committee meeting that a discussion on the country’s prevailing public health situation is imperative. And if the two discussions are clubbed, it will go “against the spirit of your own statement”, the Congress leader said.

The Centre is expected to justify and defend how it tackled the coronavirus situation and highlight how it succeeded in keeping the death rate remarkably low. However, the opposition parties, especially Congress, has been constantly attacking the BJP government’s “flawed” measures, claiming the COVID-19 tally could have been scaled down otherwise.

India’s current coronavirus tally is more than five million with 91,136 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours, while COVID-19 deaths have risen to 82,091.