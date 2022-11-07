Copyright infringement: Bengaluru court orders Twitter to block handles of Congress party & Bharat Jodo

(Image: Twitter @INCIndia)

Indian National Congress and Bharat Jodo's Twitter accounts have been temporarily blocked as per the orders of a civil court in Bengaluru, Live Law reported on November 7. Their social media videos are alleged to be illegally using sound records from the film KGF chapter-2, which are owned by M/s MRT Music.

Last week, a case was registered against three senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi for using the same music during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

In the ex-parte order passed by Justice Lathakumari M, the respondents are the Indian National Congress, Supriya Shrinate, Rahul Gandhi, Twitter Inc. and Ashok Kumar.

Twitter was ordered to remove three tweets posted from the main handle of the Congress party, @INCIndia. Until the next hearing date, the microblogging site was ordered to "block" the social media handles @INCIndia and @BharatJodo.

The court further restrained the defendants "from unauthorised and illegally using the copyrighted work owned by the plaintiff and illegally synchronizing, from distributing pirated copies of the same and also restrained from illegal uploading, storing, posting, communicating to the public, digitally transmitting the work held by the plaintiff" till next date." Live Law reported.