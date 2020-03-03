App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coordination panel to study NPR issues in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Addressing media in Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai, where the budget session of the state legislature is underway, Thackeray also declined to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that he was thinking of quiting social media.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Uddhav Thackeray (Image: Twitter/@ShivSena)
A coordination panel comprising senior leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra will look into various aspects of the National Population Register (NPR), Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Tuesday.

"Responsible leaders of the three parties will be part of it (coordination committee on NPR)," Thackeray said.

"I won't let anyone snatch the right of any citizens of Maharashtra. I am very clear on this," he said, when asked about differences in the ruling alliance over implementation of NPR in the state.

On NCP minister Nawab Malik's recent announcement that there will be five per cent quota for Muslims in education in Maharashtra, Thackeray said the issue hasn't come before him yet.

"The issue of five per cent quota for Muslims has not come to me officially till now. We have yet to decide about our stand on it," he said.

On Modi's announcement that he was thinking of quiting social media, Thackeray said, "He (Modi) is big brother. I won't comment on it."

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #CAA #India #Maharashtra #NPR #NRC #Politics #Uddhav Thackeray

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.