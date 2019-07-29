App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Convene all-party meet in J&K to discuss prevailing situation: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq Abdullah

Kashmir on Monday remained on the edge as fresh orders issued by state administration officials stoked speculations about the possibility of the BJP-led government at the Centre taking a major decision with regard to the special status of the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Days after the Centre ordered rushing of around 10,000 central forces personnel to the Kashmir valley, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti asked NC president Farooq Abdullah to convene an all-party meeting in Jammu and Kashmir to discuss the prevailing situation.

Kashmir on Monday remained on the edge as fresh orders issued by state administration officials stoked speculations about the possibility of the BJP-led government at the Centre taking a major decision with regard to the special status of the state.

"In light of recent developments that have caused a sense of panic amongst people in J&K, I've requested Dr Farooq Abdullah sahab to convene an all party meeting. Need of the hour is to come together & forge a united response. We the people of Kashmir need to stand up as one (sic)," Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Close

As uncertainty loomed in the Valley, mainstream political parties have started their efforts to seek clarity from the Centre with National Conference president Farooq Abdullah requesting for an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

related news

The NDA-led Centre had recently announced that 100 more companies (10,000 personnel) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) would be sent to the state.

The government had said the troops were being deployed to strengthen the counter-insurgency grid and law and order duties in the Kashmir Valley.

Speculation is also rife that the Centre may have plans to do away with Article 35A, which gives exclusive rights to the state's residents in government jobs and land.

These speculations have dominated the discourse in Kashmir over the past few days. The mainstream political parties have, however, vowed to resist any such move to tinker with the special status.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 06:24 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.