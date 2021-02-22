MARKET NEWS

Construction of new parliament building not necessary now: Supriya Sule

PTI
February 22, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST
Supriya Sule - Photo: PTI

NCP MP Supriya Sule has said the Centre has suspended the MPLAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) fund scheme but is going ahead with the construction of a new Parliament building, which is not a necessity now in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a party rally in Ambernath town of Thane district in Maharashtra on Sunday for the forthcoming civic polls here, Sule said the Union government is going to spend Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore on the Central Vista project.

"We did not not ask for it. It is not a necessity now in this pandemic period. If they had constructed a hospital and cut our funds for five years (for such purpose), I would have gladly given it," said the Lok Sabha member from Baramati in Maharashtra.

The Union Cabinet last year approved temporary suspension of the MPLAD fund scheme during 2020-21 and 2021- 22, to use the funds for managing health services and the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
TAGS: #India #NCP #Politics #Supriya Sule
first published: Feb 22, 2021 10:16 am

