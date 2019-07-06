App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2019 10:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Constitution's Articles 370, 35A will be scrapped by Modi govt: Thaawarchand Gehlot

The Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment was speaking to reporters here after launching the BJP's membership drive, which coincided with the 118th birth anniversary of Mookerjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, the BJP's predecessor.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot expressed confidence on Jul7 6 that Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee's "dream" of scrapping Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution would be fulfilled by the Narendra Modi government.

The Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment was speaking to reporters here after launching the BJP's membership drive, which coincided with the 118th birth anniversary of Mookerjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, the BJP's predecessor.

Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state. Article 35A empowers the state assembly to define 'permanent residents' for bestowing special rights on them.

Close

"Mookerjee fought against (operation of) Articles 370 and 35A in Kashmir and wanted to abolish these articles from the state. We have been making efforts to fulfil his dream since the time of Jan Sangh. But now it seems the time has come," Gehlot, a senior BJP leader, said.

"Both the issues were part of our election manifesto. We will be successful in fulfilling his dream by abrogating these articles," he added.

Asked if the party aimed to abolish the two articles within a specified period, Gehlot said, "We will be successful in abolishing these articles in the second term of Modi government. The party manifesto is for five years, but it will be done much earlier."

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 6, 2019 10:25 pm

tags #Article 35A #Article 370

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.