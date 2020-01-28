Constitution says no division on basis of religion, country still being divided: BJP MLA on CAA

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Madhya Pradesh on January 28 said that despite the Constitution saying that division cannot be done on the basis of religion, the country is still being divided, Times Now has reported.

Narayan Tripathi, the saffron party's legislator from Maihar, said that we should follow Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution or throw it away.

Tripathi's comments come against the background of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Speaking on NRC, Tripathi added that at a time when getting Aadhar card made is already a difficult exercise, it would be tough for people living in the rural areas and poor in urban areas to furnish documents required to prove citizenship.

Going against the party line, Tripathi had voted in favour of a Bill introduced by the ruling Congress party in Madhya Pradesh last year.

According to the report, Tripathi added that there is domestic strife prevalent in the country and said that in such circumstances, no colony, village or country will flourish.

"Where there are internal disputes, peace can’t prevail. We talk about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) on the one hand, and on the other divide the country based on religion. The country can’t be run like this," Tripathi said, according to a report by The Hindu newspaper.