Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill: Anglo-Indian organisation raises objection ahead of Rajya Sabha tabling

Ahead of the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill being tabled in Rajya Sabha, the All India Anglo-Indian Association (AIAIA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, objecting to the 2011 census numbers presented in the House, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, the organisation has raised objections to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's claim that there are just 296 members of the community in the country and stated that there are "several lakhs of Anglo-Indians" in India.

The Bill seeks to extend by ten years the reservation given to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. It was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 9. The Bill also proposes to do away with provision for nomination of Anglo-Indians in the Lower House and some state assemblies.

"We accessed the government data which is from 2011 census. It shows nine Anglo Indians in West Bengal. There are probably more than that in my own family," Barry O Brien, the organisation’s president-in-chief told the newspaper.

Barry, who is the brother of Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Derek, added that while the data shows that there are zero Anglo-Indians in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, those Assemblies have sitting members from the community.

"Did the state government nominate non Anglo-Indians? How can they?" Barry said, adding that a petition started by the organisation has 750 signatures of Anglo-Indians.

"The truth is nobody knows how many Anglo Indians there are in the country. All we know is it's not just a few thousand... It’s probably somewhere in the lakhs," Barry said.

In a letter to Prasad, according to the report, Barry has said that the organisation had documentary evidence to prove that the number of Anglo-Indians in India is "far greater" than 296.

"It is unfathomable as to WHY this drastic step of amending the constitution has been taken," Barry has said in the letter, according to the report.

"What appears to have shattered our community today is the suddenness with which this is being done and the fact that not a single Anglo-Indian leader or member of the community has been consulted, nor has a justification been offered before going in for this amendment. Why has the community been kept completely in the dark?" the letter adds. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Article 331 of the Indian Constitution provides for the nomination of two Anglo-Indians to the Lok Sabha.

"Notwithstanding anything in Article 81, the President may, if he is of opinion that the Anglo-Indian community is not adequately represented in the House of the people, nominate not more than two members of that community to the House of the People," it states.