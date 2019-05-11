App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 11, 2019 05:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Constituency profile: Shivraj Singh Chouhan fights for 'raj', Digvijay Singh for 'garh' in MP's Rajgarh

Rajgarh has about 15 lakh voters and out of its 8 assembly seats, the Congress won five, BJP two and one was won by an Independent in the polls held in November last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Madhya Pradesh's former chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijay Singh are up against each other in Rajgarh where they are spearheading the electioneering to redeem their 'raj' (rule) and 'garh' (bastion), respectively.

The two former CMs have apparently taken the centre stage of the poll battle for the Rajgarh parliamentary seat, which is about 140 km north-west of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal and located in the Malwa plateau along MP's border with Rajasthan.

While Chouhan has staked his reputation to repeat the BJP ticket to his trusted man and sitting MP Rodmal Nagar despite opposition from the cadre, Singh has placed his bet on his trusted aide and local party leader Mona Sustani, the first lady candidate of the area for the electoral race to Delhi.

Medicine businessman Alok Kumar, who has seen elections to this seat for three decades, says the candidates in the fray here are secondary to the two former chief ministers.

related news

"So, while Shivraj Chouhan is working to ensure and continue BJP's 'raj' or rule that began in 2014 here, Singh is determined to snatch this Congress stronghold from them to establish that this is the 'garh' or bastion of the Raghogarh royals. This is all about Rajgarh this time," he told PTI.

The Rajgarh seat falls in the royal Raghogarh region of Congress leader Digvijay Singh and he himself had represented this seat twice in Parliament while his brother Laxman Singh won it five times on the Congress ticket and once as a BJP candidate.

Nagar won this Congress bastion in 2014 by a margin of over two lakh votes.

People largely attribute the win of the first-time candidate Nagar to the 'wave' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi prevailing across the country.

Local BJP leaders, speaking anonymously, say Nagar was given the ticket despite objection of a large section of the party cadre and this was well informed to Chouhan.

"However, what we understand is that the BJP had no better candidate than Nagar for this seat and also that Chouhan's view prevailed. We opposed Nagar's candidature as people felt that he had not done justice to the constituency in the last five years," the BJP leader said.

Both the former CMs have put a good amount of their energy and strategy into the campaign for their chosen candidates.

Praveen Namdeo, a local Congress leader, told the news agency that Singh had accompanied Sustani when she filed her nomination and he and his son Jaivardhan have campaigned in the area for her. Sustani's family members are old Congress supporters and she is the daughter-in-law of two-time Congress MLA from the Rajgarh assembly seat, Gulab Singh Sustani.

Despite Rajgarh and Bhopal voting on the same day-- May 12-- and Singh facing a daunting challenge in the state capital after BJP declared Pragya Singh Thakur as his opponent, the senior Congress leader and former CM has taken out time to personally seek votes for her and also supervise her election campaign sitting far away.

Sustani herself admits that she is just the face and the election here is being contested by 'Raja sahab', as she refers to Digvijay Singh.

"We will win both Rajgarh and Bhopal. In Rajgarh, the sitting MP has not done any work," Sustani, 50, says.

The 58-year-old Nagar, like a number of other BJP candidates in the country, talks about securing votes for himself to ensure that Modi returns as prime minister after votes are counted on May 23.

He also talks about the "clean and development-oriented work" done by Chouhan during his 15-year rule in MP that ended last year after the Congress formed government in the state after winning the assembly elections by a wafer-thin margin.

Chouhan has not only held multiple public meetings for Nagar in the area, he also has tasked a special team to carry out the campaign for the sitting MP. The former CM is keeping a close eye on the developments in this seat as he does not want that a defeat here gives critics a handle to question his choice and that the seat again falls in the hands of the Congress and Digvijay Singh, the local BJP leader said.

The former BJP CM also ensured that national president of the party Amit Shah held a rally in support of Nagar recently apart from state BJP chief Rakesh Singh and film actor and party candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, Jaya Prada, he said.

"Sustani has an edge on the seat as not only she enjoys the support of the Digvijay Singh family and supporters but also the fact that she has been the working president of the party in Rajgarh and a member of the district panchayat body," Upendra Verma, a businessman, said.

Singh has also asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to hold a rally for Sustani before the campaign ends, a local Congress MLA said at the party office here.

Rajgarh has about 15 lakh voters and out of its 8 assembly seats, the Congress won five, BJP two and one was won by an Independent in the polls held in November last year.
First Published on May 11, 2019 05:24 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to turn hosts for IPL 2019 finals

Priyanka Chopra believes she is married to a 'Game Of Thrones family', ...

Alia Bhatt on working with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra: We don’t ta ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas step out on a double date with Joe Jonas a ...

Ragini MMS Returns 2: Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal light up the screen ...

Student Of The Year 2 box office collections: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pan ...

Drake takes you inside Air Drake, his brand new $100 million private j ...

IPL 2019: Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo to meet their former franchise ...

Hina Khan Will Not Just Walk the Red Carpet at Cannes But Will Also Sp ...

Bengaluru Man 'Attacked' by Mob in Cinema Hall, Arrested For Allegedly ...

In a First, Chief Justice Will Preside Over SC Vacation Bench to Hear ...

Women's T20 Challenge Final Live Score, Supernovas vs Velocity in Jaip ...

Good Sleep, Mood Can Help You Stay Sharp in Old Age

'Back From the Dead': Bird That Went Extinct 136,000 Years Ago Has Rea ...

I’m Not for Kissing and Nudity in Films at All, Says Ajay Devgn

MP: A Day After EC Notice, Navjot Singh Sidhu Continues Attack on PM M ...

Minor Boy Dead After Stray Dogs Attack Him in Bhopal, Mother Injured

Ruchir Sharma: Incredible surge by BJP in West Bengal, caste divide st ...

Still lovin’ it? McDonald’s has its task cut out after truce with ...

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

SBI mulls listing of SBI Card and SBI General Insurance in FY20

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

SIP flows likely to remain strong, focus on companies run by good mana ...

Buy HDFC Bank & sell IOC, M&M, says stock expert Rahul Mohindar

MP's youth votes: No one with sense of humanity will vote for Pragya T ...

Pakistan pushes for $6.5 bn IMF bailout package despite deadlock; repo ...

Student of the Year 2: Punit Malhotra on working with Tiger Shroff, an ...

'No doubt it was a vacation, every officer knew that': Navy veterans b ...

IIP contracts after 21-months gap: What does disappointing factory out ...

Rome Masters 2019 draw: Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic ...

Revisiting Manto's Bombay, in words and pictures

The Stories In My Life: Roald Dahl's 'Genesis and Catastrophe' capture ...

Google I/O: 7 announcements from past events that we're still waiting ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.