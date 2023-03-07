 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Conrad Sangma sworn in as Meghalaya CM, to focus on sectors creating jobs

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

Conrad Sangma's NPP won 26 seats in the February 27 elections (Conrad Sangma - File image)

National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma was sworn in as chief minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday along with 11 members of his council of ministers.

Sangma, who became the chief minister of the northeastern state for the second time in a row, said his focus will be on sectors that can provide large-scale employment.

Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, both from the NPP, took oath as deputy chief ministers, underlining the strength of the regional party in the rainbow coalition which has come to power again. Tynsong was the deputy CM in the previous government as well.

The BJP’s Alexander Laloo Hek, UDP’s Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla, and Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP also took oath as ministers.In all, eight MLAs from the NPP, two from the UDP and one each from the BJP and the HSPDP were administered the oath of office and secrecy as ministers by Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan.