App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 04:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cong's image, identity continue to be guided by Emergency: BJP

On a day top BJP leaders spoke across the country to mark the 43rd anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters here that the Congress had tried to silence the judiciary then and, in a similar manner, has sent out a message to it now by raking up several cases.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Attacking the Congress, the BJP today said its "image, identity and footprints" continues to be influenced by the Emergency as its recent impeachment move against Chief Justice Dipak Misra was part of an attempt to "threaten" the judiciary.

On a day top BJP leaders spoke across the country to mark the 43rd anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters here that the Congress had tried to silence the judiciary then and, in a similar manner, has sent out a message to it now by raking up several cases.

The support for the Emergency is in the DNA of the Congress, he said.

When it loses elections, it blames the electronic voting machine and the Election Commission and its leaders also attacked the Army chief, Prasad said.

related news

The law minister refuted suggestions that the Modi government also used strong arm tactics to silence critical voices.

Such allegations are baseless, he said, and cited publication of reports about the massive deposits of demonetised notes in a cooperative bank in Gujarat in which BJP president Amit Shah is a director to make his point.

His party is committed to a free press, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a victim of the most organised campaign against a leader over the years, he said.

Prasad also supported the demand that a lesson on the Emergency should be included in text books.

He cited alleged raking up of the Judge Loya death case by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi despite a Supreme Court order that rejected demands for a probe, to target the opposition party.

"Why did they bring impeachment motion? They tried to send out a message to the judiciary," he said, noting that the then Congress government had superceded many Supreme Court judges to appoint a chief justice of its choice.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 03:56 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Politics

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.