Cong's Alka Lamba targets Centre over inflation, accuses Modi govt of failing to provide jobs to youths

PTI
Jan 25, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Wednesday targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre over inflation and accused it of failing to provide enough employment opportunities to the country's youth.

Inflation has broken citizens' backs ever since the (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi-led government came to power, the All India Congress Committee spokesperson said.

"In 2014, the cost of a gas cylinder was Rs 410, which today is Rs 1,050. Petrol was Rs 70, which is (now) over Rs 100 per litre while the price of diesel, which was Rs 55, is now over Rs 90 per litre. The cost of edible oil and pulses have also risen drastically.

"...even curd, paneer, lassi, flour, dry soybean, peas and puffed rice could not escape the barbaric attack of GST. Five per cent GST was imposed on them too," Lamba told reporters at a press conference here.