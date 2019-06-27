App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress youth wing urges Rahul Gandhi to continue as president

"At a time when (the) Congress party faced the biggest challenge and at a time when our country was battling to protect the idea of democracy, it was Rahul Gandhi who gave a bold leadership to Congress party for standing for truth, justice, unity and love," the Youth Congress said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Youth Congress has urged party president Rahul Gandhi to not quit from his post. The Youth Congress workers from all over the country under the leadership of youth wing president Keshav Chand Yadav gathered at 12, Tughlak Lane, here and appealed their leader to continue.

"At a time when (the) Congress party faced the biggest challenge and at a time when our country was battling to protect the idea of democracy, it was Rahul Gandhi who gave a bold leadership to Congress party for standing for truth, justice, unity and love," the Youth Congress said in a statement.

"Now when we are in a path of struggle youth congress believe that it is Rahul Gandhi who should continue to lead the party from the front in its fight to protect the idea of India and democracy and to stand for the common man of our country," it added.

The party workers said the Congress had lost the election, but their irrepressible courage, spirit for struggle and commitment to principles were stronger than before.

Youth Congress vice-president B V Srinivas said that as many as 12-crore people had voted "in favour" of Rahul Gandhi, adding that he must not quit from the post and lead the party from the front.

Senior Congress leader Shakti Singh Gohil and former Union minister J D Seelam also joined them the Youth Congress workers.

First Published on Jun 27, 2019 08:35 am

tags #India #Politics

