Congress writes to Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, demands probe into Indian team's conduct

The Congress on August 18 wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking him to probe allegations that its India team 'interfered' with the country's electoral democracy. It demanded a time-bound high level inquiry into the conduct of Facebook India's leadership team and their operations.

KC Vengopal, Congress General Secretary (Organisation), in the letter to Zuckerberg mentioned the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, which alleged that Facebook did not apply its hate speech rules to BJP leaders.

Venugopal said pending the internal investigation and submission of the report, the company should "consider a new team to lead Facebook India's operations so as to not influence the probe."

"Set up a high level inquiry by Facebook headquarters into the India leadership team and their operations, and submit a report to the Board of Facebook within one or two months. The report should also be made public," Venugopal said in the letter.

In its response to the report, and the reactions it has generated, Facebook said the company's social media platform prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence, adding these policies are enforced globally without regard to political affiliation.

"The WSJ article mentions hate speech of at least three other politicians that were wilfully permitted by Facebook India," Venugopal said, adding that the social media site "may be a willing participant in thwarting the rights and values that the founding leaders of the Congress sacrificed their lives for."

He said other political parties have raised the issue in Parliament, adding that the Congress has separately demanded a probe by a Parliamentary Committee in India into "this very serious issue of Facebook's interference in world's largest electoral democracy."