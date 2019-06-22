App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2019 10:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Congress would have won 15-16 LS seats if no tie up with JD(S)'

Moily was replying to a question on whether he would have won in Chikkaballapur if there had been no alliance. Moily was replying to a question on whether he would have won in Chikkaballapur if there had been no alliance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on June 22 said the party would have won 15 to 16 seats in the Lok Sabha polls had there been no tie up with JD(S) and that trusting the alliance was a 'mistake."

"Hundred percent...not only here (Chikkaballapur).. in various constituencies...if there was no alliance, 15-16 seats Congress would have definitely got," he said.

Moily was replying to a question on whether he would have won in Chikkaballapur if there had been no alliance.

Close

Speaking to reporters in Chikkaballapur, he said that trusting the coalition was a mistake. "Our people (Congress) also opposed (me).. that is very clear."

related news

Asked about the reasons for those in Congress opposing him, he did not divulge much details, saying it maybe because of power or money.

Moily, a former union minister, was the joint candidate of the ruling Congress-JDS coalition.

He was defeated by BJP's B N Bache Gowda in Chikkaballapur by 1,82,110 votes.

Congress and JD(S) that had faced the polls in alliance managed to win one seat each, while BJP won 25 seats.

The saffron party supported independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh won in Mandya.

Moily said though he had lost from Chikkaballapur, he still trusted the people of the constituency.

He said he was not sure about contesting an election again, saying he does not have that desire, "but will continue to have the love and trust with the people here."

Indicating that ineffectiveness of the government also led to the disastrous result in the LS polls, Moily said other than saving the government, those in power should also look into the needs of the people, who do not have a good opinion about the administration.

Calling for reorganising Congress from the grassroots level, he said "going with them (JDS) we have seen defeat. That bitter experience has happened and should not happen again.

We should reorganise our party and we have to face elections," he said.

"...I have not got JD(S). Going to them, talking to them was a waste of time.If I had utilized that time to concentrate on voters, I would have got far more votes," he added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 22, 2019 08:45 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.