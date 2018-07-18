Congress working on 'hyperlocal' social media strategy in poll-bound states: Report

With elections looming in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Congress is opting for a 'hyperlocal' social media strategy. Through this, the party aims to identify block-level ‘social media warriors’ that will provide it with data on community-level issues, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The job

It will be the social media volunteer's job to identify the main issues in communities and provide a feedback to the social media war room. Strategies can be tailoured around these issues and not just what the party manifesto promises at the state level.

Inside social media war rooms

The data provided by the volunteers will be processed in social media war rooms that the party is setting up in state capitals.

“We have set up war rooms and have started work. Rather than depending on other departments, we would be collecting our own data through grassroots workers down to the block level,” said Divya Spandana, who heads Congress’ social media cell. “This is regarding voters, profile and the community-specific issues.”

It is this place where it will be decided what message will be pushed across through WhatsApp groups. These could include videos like how effective government schemes have been, or short clips on “fact vs fiction” – which would be tailor-made for targeted audiences.

According to a party worker, the social media teams are fanning out and collecting data on voter profiles and specific local issues.