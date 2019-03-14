Congress women's wing chief lauds Priyanka Gandhi for saying 'sisters and brothers' at rally

Congress women's wing chief Sushmita Dev on March 14 lauded Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her gesture of referring to women before men by saying "sisters and brothers" in her maiden speech at a rally as party general secretary in Gujarat.

Priyanka Gandhi said she thought no one noticed that she had done so.

Nearly two months after she was made party general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi on March 12 addressed her first political rally, taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his home state of Gujarat over "unfulfilled" promises.

"The speech of @priyankagandhi ji in Gujarat stood out for many reasons. I loved the fact that in her address she changed the order most people follow by referring to women before men i.e. 'behenon or bhaiyyon' (sisters and brothers) and not the other way around," All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev tweeted.

Responding to Dev, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted: "...and I thought no one noticed!!", with a wink emoji.

This was Gandhi's third tweet. She made the first tweet on March 12 over a month after joining Twitter.

Currently, she has over 2,53,000 followers.