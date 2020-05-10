Congress withdraws second candidate, paves way for Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray to enter Legislative Council unopposed

After tense negotiations between coalition partners Shiv Sena and Congress, the Grand Old Party's Maharashtra unit has decided to withdraw the nomination of its second candidate, Raj Kishor Modi, for polls to State Legislative Council, scheduled for May 21.

Since the Congress had earlier decided to field only one candidate for the May 21 election, there were nine candidates in the fray for as many seats.

However, on May 9, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat tweeted that Rajkishore alias Papa Modi will be party's second candidate besides Rajesh Rathod, Jalna zilla parishad member whose name was announced from Delhi. He had said that he was confident that both will win.

The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly forms electoral

college for the polls and a candidate needs 29 votes to win.

Congress has 44 MLAs. The nine seats fell vacant on April 24 after terms of the sitting MLCs ended.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Thackeray, who is not a member of either Houses of the state legislature, and incumbent deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe are the nominees of the Sena while Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari are the candidates of the NCP.