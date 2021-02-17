Congress wins Punjab local body elections with thumping majority, bags seven municipal corporations

Bathinda will get its first Congress Mayor after 53 years

The Congress party emerged victorious in the Punjab local body elections with a thumping majority on February 17.

The party has made a clean sweep and bagged all seven urban local bodies for which the results were declared on February 17, namely, Pathankot, Moga, Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Abohar, and Batala.

Only Mohali'’s results remain to be declared and will be out on February 18 as the election body has ordered re-polling in booth numbers 32 and 33 of the Mohali Municipal Corporation.

This will mark the first time in the last 53 years that Congress will be back in power in the city of Bathinda.

Congress MLA and Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who represents the Bathinda urban assembly seat and is a cousin of SAD’s Sukhbir Singh Badal, took to Twitter to announce the landslide victory.



He wrote: “History has been made today! Bathinda will get a Congress Mayor for the 1st time in 53 years! Thank you to ALL Bathinda residents.”

The Congress victory comes amid the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm reforms introduced by the Centre, which in all likelihood, worked in the disfavour of the Bharatiya Janata Party in this election.

The results of the Punjab municipal elections 2021 were declared three days after polls were held on February 14 to more than 117 civic bodies, which included eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils. As many as 9,222 candidates were in the fray including 2,037 Congress candidates, 2,832 independents, 1,569 SAD candidates, and 1,003 from BJP.