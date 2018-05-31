App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 12:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress wins Ampati, becomes single largest party in Meghalaya Assembly

"INC candidate Miani D Shira won by 3191 votes. She secured 14,259 votes against a total of 11,069 votes polled by NPP candidate Clement G Momin," Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor told PTI.

The opposition Congress today became the single largest party in Meghalaya after its candidate Miani D Shira won the bye-election from Ampati Assembly seat, vacated by her father Mukul Sangma early this year.

"INC candidate Miani D Shira won by 3191 votes. She secured 14,259 votes against a total of 11,069 votes polled by NPP candidate Clement G Momin," Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor told PTI.

He said the third candidate, an Independent, Subhankar Koch, secured just 360 votes.

He said the third candidate, an Independent, Subhankar Koch, secured just 360 votes. The seat fell vacant after Shira's father and former chief minister Mukul Sangma, who won from two seats in the last Assembly elections, vacated the seat.

After todays win, the Congress has 21 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly, one MLA more than the NPP, which is leading the coalition government with the support of the regional parties and the BJP.

The regional parties, the United Democratic Party having 7 MLAs, Peoples Democratic Front (4), HSPDP (2) and the BJP (2) besides an MLA each of the NCP and an Independent are constituents of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government.
