App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 06:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress willing to give a few seats to other players in Uttar Pradesh: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Speaking to reporters here, he noted, "On two to four seats, there could be 'give and take', but at present, we are making preparations for contesting on all the 80 seats in the state".

Whatsapp

Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday dropped hints of accommodating more players as he said his party was willing to give a few seats to those who wanted to forge an alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters here, he noted, "On two to four seats, there could be 'give and take', but at present, we are making preparations for contesting on all the 80 seats in the state".

In a significant move, BSP and SP, part of Opposition's Grand Alliance, had recently announced their tie-up in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls, sharing 38 seats each and keeping the Congress out of the alliance.

On reports that the Congress was kept out of the BSP-SP combine as it was "weak", Azad hit back, "When elections are held, it will be known who is strong and weak".

The Congress had on January 13 declared that it will contest on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats from the politically crucial state on its own.

The senior Congress leader also expressed hope that his party will double its tally of seats. It won only two seats from the state in the 2014 general elections and 19 seats in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

On whether the Congress will forge a coalition with other political players, Azad said, "If any political party is willing to accompany the Congress, and the Congress feels that it can fight the BJP, it will be definitely accommodated".
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 05:53 pm

tags #Congress #Ghulam Nabi Azad #India #Politics #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.