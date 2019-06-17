App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 08:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress will win next Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls as well, claims Minister PC Sharma

"Our government will not only last for five years but will also win the next Assembly polls in the state. Were going to stay in power for 10 years," Sharma claimed while speaking to reporters on eve of the Kamal Nath government completing six months in power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Madhya Pradesh Law and Legal Affairs Minister PC Sharma said the Congress led state government in the state would not only last its five-year term but would also win the next Assembly polls.

He further claimed the opposition BJP was a "divided house".

"Our government will not only last for five years but will also win the next Assembly polls in the state. Were going to stay in power for 10 years," Sharma claimed while speaking to reporters on eve of the Kamal Nath government completing six months in power.

Close

"The BJP is a divided house in MP. There are too many groups in it. The Congress is united and CM Kamal Nath has everyone's unflinching support," he stated.

related news

Sharma said the MP government had accomplished 100 manifesto promises since coming to power in December last year, adding that the feat was achieved despite the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls taking up three months.

He said the government planned to restart work on waiving off Rs 2-lakh loans of farmers, adding that loans of 21 lakh cultivators had been written off so far.

Political analysts believe the Congress unseated the BJP after a 15-year stint on the back of the promise to waive off farm loans, a financial exercise they claim would require Rs 50,000 crore.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 08:22 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.