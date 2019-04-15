App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 08:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress will win all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, says former CM Virbhadra Singh

Virbhadra Singh was speaking during a meeting with party workers held here to finalise strategy for the Hamirpur Lok sabha seat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh exuded confidence that his party would win all the four Lok Sabha seats in the state. He claimed that the people were upset with the "failure" of both central and state governments and would oust the BJP from power.

Virbhadra Singh was speaking during a meeting with party workers held here to finalise strategy for the Hamirpur Lok sabha seat.

Besides Virbhadra Singh, HP Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, its former chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri, Hamirpur Congress candidate Ram Lal Thakur and other MLAs of the area were present in the meeting.

The former chief minister thanked the party high command for giving a ticket to one of his old friends Ram Lal Thakur. Virbhadra Singh said he would appeal to people to vote for Ram Lal Thakur as he was the right choice to become an MP from Hamirpur.

During the meeting, Ram Lal Thakur also hit out at BJP candidate Anurag Thakur for not "fulfilling" the promises made during the 2017 assembly polls.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 08:08 am

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

