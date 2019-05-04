App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 04, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot

Pilot said there was a new low in politics and the vocabulary used by politicians during the campaign, which was a cause of concern.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot on May 4 said the BJP had failed to tell people during the Lok Sabha election what had it done for them in the last five years and exuded confidence that his party would sweep the state by winning all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the ongoing polls.

"Poll campaigns should be run on the issues of governance, investment etc. The Congress carried out a positive election campaign, unlike the BJP, which did not show its report card. No leader of the BJP is ready to talk about jobs, which is the core issue," the Rajasthan deputy chief minister told reporters at the party office here.

"There is a wave in favour of the Congress and we are going to accomplish our target of 'Mission 25' (winning all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan)," he added.

The former Union minister said jobs and farmers' problems were the core issues in the Lok Sabha polls, while alleging that BJP leaders were not taking about these issues and misleading people.

related news

Pilot said there was a new low in politics and the vocabulary used by politicians during the campaign, which was a cause of concern.

"Those occupying top positions in the government are setting negative examples for the new generation," he said.

The deputy chief minister also claimed that the number of people working under MGNREGA in Rajasthan had increased from nine lakh in December last year, when the Congress government took over the reins of the state from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to 31 lakh now.

Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan will be held on May 6. Thirteen seats in the state had gone to the polls on April 29 and the results will be announced on May 23.

In the 2014 parliamentary polls, the BJP had swept the state by bagging all the 25 seats.
First Published on May 4, 2019 12:19 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday's romantic track ...

KKR vs KXIP: Shah Rukh Khan dedicates the win to young knight Shubman ...

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha gets a release date, may clash with Ra ...

Akshay Kumar: Actor Siddharth takes a jibe at his citizenship and his ...

Sania Mirza is in Mumbai with her cute son Izhaan, pics here!

IPL 2019 Highlights: Shubman Gill stars as KKR beat KXIP by 7 wickets

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sonakshi Sinha campaigns for mother Poonam S ...

Ayushmann Khurrana on Tahira Kashyap’s cancer diagnosis: We got to k ...

Exclusive: Here’s what Priyanka Chopra’s family has to say about S ...

New Zealand Open: Lin Dan, Akane Yamaguchi in a Day of Semi-finals Ups ...

Boney Kapoor Breaks Down as He Talks About Sridevi, Says it is Impossi ...

IPL 2019 | Qualification Scenarios - SRH In Best Position To Take 4th ...

'Mahagathbandhan' Will Give Rise to 'Mahabhrashtachar', Says PM Modi i ...

The Loud Message Behind Priyanka Gandhi's 'Silent' Introduction of Aru ...

Amsterdam to Ban Polluting Cars from 2030, Emissions Worse Than Europe ...

'Stays in Amethi for Just 4 Hours': Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back at Smrit ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs RR Match at Delhi: Rabada-less Delhi Look F ...

Why Congress’ disorganised state — as Rahul Gandhi admitted — ma ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Digital India is on mute; politicians of all hues ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Uttar Pradesh babus make beeline for politic ...

Everything that you need to know about Warren Buffett and Berkshire Ha ...

Cyclone Fani: Here's how it was named and what it means

Market this week: Midcaps underperforms benchmark indices, Yes Bank pl ...

It's bull and bear case for Biocon: Analysts divided as flat performan ...

Wall Street opens higher after strong jobs data

Jet Airways has become a trading item with 'no asset value'

Avengers: Endgame left us with a deep sense of loss but also enough ch ...

Lok Sabha election: Congress' inability to adapt to the times means AA ...

Low turnout marks four phases of LS polls in Kashmir: 172 booths recor ...

South Korea amps up surveillance after North Korea fires several short ...

Jet Airways employees’ bailout offer: No harm in trying because buye ...

Caster Semenya wins 800m gold in Doha, says she will not take medicati ...

Kutch's coastal ecology steadily trampled, locals' livelihoods threate ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: In Coorg, unwanted 'development' comes ...

Ramadan 2019 WhatsApp stickers: How to download and use stickers for t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.