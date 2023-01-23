 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress will use all its might to restore J&K's statehood: Rahul Gandhi

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

Gandhi also accused the government of doing injustice to Kashmiri Pandits in the Union Territory and asked Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to apologise to the community for alms remarks.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 23 said his party will put all its force into the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) statehood.

“There is no bigger issue than your statehood. Your right has been snatched by the Centre and Congress will use all its might to restore it,” said Gandhi while addressing a gathering in the Satwari area of Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir lost its statehood on August 5, 2019, when the Centre scrapped its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and split the state into two Union Territories.

