Last Updated : Oct 31, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress will return to power in Madhya Pradesh after assembly bypolls: Kamal Nath

Bypolls to 28 Assembly constituencies in the state will be held on November 3.

PTI
File image
File image

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, whose 15-month-old Congress government collapsed in March this year and led to the BJP's return to the helm, has expressed confidence that voters will remove the saffron party from power in the upcoming assembly bypolls as things have "worsened" under its rule.

Bypolls to 28 Assembly constituencies in the state will be held on November 3.

In order to return to power in the state, the Congress has to win all 28 seats, while the ruling BJP only needs nine seats to reach the majority mark of 116 in the 230 -member House.

"I have full faith in people and voters of the state, especially from these 28 seats. They are aware that the (BJP) government, which came to power by trading people's mandate, has not been able to change anything in the last seven months. The farmers' condition has worsened and unemployment has increased...people understand everything," Nath told
First Published on Oct 31, 2020 12:02 pm

tags #India #Politics

