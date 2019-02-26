App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress will protect culture, history and language of North East: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi exuded confidence that the Congress will come to power at the Centre and work towards protecting the identity of the region.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on February 26 asserted that his party will protect the culture, history and language of the northeast if voted to power. Kicking off the poll campaign in Assam, Gandhi attacked the BJP and the RSS, accusing them of "burning" every state in the region.

"The BJP-RSS ideology is burning every state in the northeast. They are attacking your lifestyle, culture, language and history...," he said.

Gandhi exuded confidence that the Congress will come to power at the Centre and work towards protecting the identity of the region.

He also promised to restore 'special status' to Assam and bring back the North East Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (NEIIPP).

"BJP snatched away the rights of the people of the northeast. We'll do everything to restore them," he asserted.

Expressing grief over the recent hooch tragedy in Assam's tea belt, the Congress chief said, "Narendra Modi made big announcements for tea gardens, but did nothing. We will guarantee minimum wage to every estate worker."
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

