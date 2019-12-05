App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 02:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress will oppose Citizenship (Amendment) bill in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

His statement comes as the contentious citizenship bill, which has created strong resentment in the Northeastern states, is set to be tabled in Parliament. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday had given its clearance to the draft law.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rahul Gandhi (file photo)
Rahul Gandhi (file photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party will oppose the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill aimed at providing citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

His statement comes as the contentious citizenship bill, which has created strong resentment in the Northeastern states, is set to be tabled in Parliament. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday had given its clearance to the draft law.

"Congress party is against any form of discrimination against anybody in this country. So anybody who discriminates against anybody who is Indian, we are against them. That is our line. We believe that India belongs to everybody-- all communities, all religions, all cultures," Gandhi told reporters.

Close
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has been slammed by several opposition parties as communal and divisive. The Congress has threatened to go to the Supreme Court to challenge the proposed legislation.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 02:12 pm

tags #Citizenship Amendment bill #Congress #India #Parliament #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.