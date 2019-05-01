App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 01, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress will not cut into UP gathbandhan's vote, will damage BJP: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi was talking to the media during her campaign trail in Amethi where her brother Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress is not at all cutting into votes of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh as the party has fielded candidates either with prospects of victory or having potential to damage BJP's chances in the state, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on May 1.

Asked whether she was afraid of contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Priyanka said she was not scared at all and that she joined politics "for good".

"If Priyanka Gandhi gets scared, she will sit at home and not do politics. I am in politics for good and will be there," she said.

The Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh also hit out at the BJP for what she called its "obsession" with the Gandhi family when the focus should be on solving people's problems.

related news

On the political landscape in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka said, "We have carefully chosen candidates so that either Congress wins or they cut into BJP's votes. Congress is not at all cutting into votes of the 'UP gathbandhan'."

Priyanka was talking to the media during her campaign trail in Amethi where her brother Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election.

Asked whether Rahul Gandhi will become the prime minister, Priyanka said, "My brother will prove to be a good prime minister. Whether he will become the prime minister or not, the public has to decide."

The Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) forged an alliance months before the Lok Sabha polls, but kept out the Congress as there was no agreement on seat-sharing.

According to political observers, the anti-BJP vote could get split between the Congress and the UP alliance, benefitting BJP.

"This is not a preparation for (assembly polls) in UP in 2022. This is about defeating BJP in 2019," she said, adding, "Congress party is weak in UP we need to strengthen it here. I am working towards it."

Priyanka said there was no leader like her brother Rahul Gandhi as he listens to people and tries to resolve their problems.

"BJP is obsessed with Gandhi family. When we come here we do not talk about our family. We talk about problems of people, but they target our family in half of their speeches," said Priyanka.

On the decision of her not being fielded from Varanasi, she said if she had contested from the temple town, she would have been confined to only one constituency.

"I am not dejected that I am not contesting from Varanasi. I wanted to campaign and strengthen Congress in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Had I contested from Varanasi I would have got confined to Varanasi alone and would not have been able to work for strengthening the party," she said.

"There is a lot of work to do in eastern Uttar Pradesh and we have to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and strengthen the Congress," she said.

The Congress fielded Ajay Rai from Varanasi, ending weeks of speculations that the constituency may witness a blockbuster contest between Modi and Priyanka.

"I am not fighting elections or campaigning for myself...I have a lot of work to do here and every Congress candidate wants me to campaign for them," she said.

"I had said in the beginning that if the party wants me to contest (from Varanasi), then I am ready and would go by the party's decision," she added.

Training her guns on the BJP, Priyanka alleged that the government at the Centre has not given "nyay" (justice) to people.

"People are harassed. This government has lost the trust of the people who voted them on hopes which have been dashed," she added.

"You have to understand their niyat (intention) and neeti (policy). They have done nothing to solve the menace of stray cattle. Gaushalas are yet to be set up," she said.

Priyanka also took a swipe at government over the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, under which a farmer will get Rs 6,000 annually, saying it's "a kisan apman (insult) yojana".

The Congress general secretary attacked Union minister and BJP candidate from Amethi constituency Smriti Irani.

"By distributing shoes, she has insulted people of Amethi...They say that there is parivarwaad (dynastic politics), but this is the love of the people of Amethi, which our family is getting...When I was 12-year-old, I had seen barren land, and I remember my father seeking your support, and today there is greenery," she said and referred to various works done by her father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and by her brother Rahul Gandhi.

The Salon assembly segment in Rae Bareli district falls under the Amethi parliamentary constituency. Amethi and Rae Bareli will vote on May 6 in the fifth phase.

The BJP had won a whopping 71 seats out of 80 in Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
First Published on May 1, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Bharat Chashni song: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif present the love ant ...

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao beat the heat with sugarcane juice, see pic

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' godown catches fire, props and memor ...

Robert Downey Jr.'s paycheck for playing Iron Man will make you collap ...

Jaya Bachchan takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, holds him responsible ...

Thala Ajith Kumar will have a professionally smooth year ahead, predic ...

Anushka Sharma will have a fairly pleasant year, predicts ganesha!

Avengers Endgame box office collection: Marvel's latest outing smashes ...

Priyanka Gandhi receives severe backlash for this video of kids abusin ...

Tax Benefits from Loan

Haryana CM Makes Controversial Claim, Says 'Loan Waivers Make Farmers ...

How to Plan Your Home Loan down Payment

Huawei Pips Apple to be Second Largest Smartphone Seller

After Poll Violence, Only Central Forces To Be Deployed at All Booths ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs DC Match at Chennai: Will CSK be Able to C ...

2.0 Actor Amy Jackson Flaunts Baby Bump at Fashion Event, See Pics

From 'UP ke Ladke' to BJP's 'Team B', How Equations Between Akhilesh & ...

Brad Pitt Splashing Millions on a Special Gift For Ex-Wife Jennifer An ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Contesting in Varanasi would have limit ...

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Triangular contest in national capital ...

Cyclone Fani may hit Odisha on Friday: Here is all you need to know

Fake WhatsApp post spells misery for Maharashtra vendor

Ness Wadia: The flamboyant scion who faces a legal pickle for drug pos ...

Sebi order in co-location case will not impact market, says NSE CEO Vi ...

Top 10 equity mutual funds in terms of returns in April

NSE co-location case: These are the names Sebi has penalised or ordere ...

Here are the top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50 in April

Kanchana 3 edges past Rs 100 cr at worldwide box office; Madhuraraja b ...

The rise of JAYS: Ignored by national parties, educated tribal youths ...

Cyclone Fani: As East Coast prepares for another summer-time disaster, ...

Rioting breaks out in Venezuela amid Juan Guaido's 'coup attempt'; Nic ...

PepsiCo sues potato farmers: US firm is right in enforcing its IPR, bu ...

Caster Semenya vs IAAF: CAS rules against South African, says 'discrim ...

In 'A Cup of Tea', Mahindar Nath meditates on love, before and after m ...

JooJoo Azad founder Hoda Katebi on why personal fashion cannot be anyt ...

Cut the crap, Mark Zuckerberg, nobody cares if Facebook is encrypted, ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.