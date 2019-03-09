App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2019 09:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress will implement minimum income guarantee scheme if voted to power: Rahul Gandhi

On the women's reservation bill, Gandhi said Congress would ensure its passage in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and the state legislatures.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on March 9 said the party would implement the minimum income guarantee scheme and deposit money in bank accounts of all the poor in the country if voted to power after the Lok Sabha polls.

"We have taken a decision that Congress party will give Guaranteed minimum income to every poor person in India. After the 2019 polls, the Government of India will fix minimum income. It will not be below any of the income levels (Below Poverty Line) of people," he said.

People will get money under the scheme if their income was less than the Minimum Income (fixed), irrespective of whoever they are, whichever state they lived in or religion they followed and whatever language they spoke, he said. "We will not leave even a single person. We will search for people whose income is less than the Minimum Income, we will deposit money in their accounts," the Congress chief said.

Gandhi was addressing a meeting of Congress functionaries where he kick started the party's campaign for the coming Lok Sabha polls. Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he alleged that Modi was creating two Indias - one in which only the rich benefited and the other in which farmers seeking loan waiver are let down.

related news

"The congress party will not let this happen," he said Referring to the Doklam issue, he alleged that the Prime Minister hosted the Chinese premier in Gujarat at a time when that nation's army intruded into Doklam. "On the one hand Chinese army entered into Doklam and on the other hand, this patriot (Modi) was sipping tea with the Chinese President," he said.

On the women's reservation bill, Gandhi said Congress would ensure its passage in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and the state legislatures.

Attacking Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Gandhi said Modi is aware of his 'corrupt activities' and was 'remote controlling' him.
First Published on Mar 9, 2019 09:28 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Congress Leader Quits Over Party's Demand For Air Strike Proof

Will Extend All Necessary Help to UK for Extradition of Nirav Modi: CB ...

Why Ayodhya Case Has Turned Out to be Catch-22 Situation for the Supre ...

PDP Won't Let BJP to Turn J&K Into Theatre of War for Electoral Gains: ...

BSF Boots Up on Vigilance Along Eastern Front Amid Tensions in Indo-Pa ...

'Majority of Madrid Players Have Delivered, Some Have Not' - Solari

Peasant Leader Akhil Gogoi Accuses Assam CM of Corruption in Panchayat ...

Band, Baaja, Global Baraat: The Great Traditional Indian Wedding of Ak ...

Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta Wedding Promises High-Powered Gathering

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Subhash Chandra Garg designated as Finance Secretary

Wall Street falls at open after weak jobs data, growth concerns

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Ayodhya hearing: Appointing retired SC judge is new initiative, but la ...

Nirav Modi spotted in London, as MEA says extradition not that simple: ...

Taapsee Pannu epitomises the new age Hindi film heroine — one that's ...

White House Communications Director Bill Shine resigns, to serve in Do ...

ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by N ...

Women's Day 2019: A must-follow list of 21 amazing Indian women on soc ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The Stories in My Life: Raja Rao's timeless tale of a juggler and a se ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE Score, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Football M ...

Band, Baaja, Global Baraat and the Great Traditional Indian Wedding...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: All you need to know about the gra ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, A ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Now showing, Shah Rukh Khan and ot ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, M ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: The Ambanis make a magnificent ent ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding: Tony Blair, Cherie Blair, Aamir Kh ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Priyanka Chopra, Prasoon Joshi and ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt tu ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.