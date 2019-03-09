Congress will implement minimum income guarantee scheme if voted to power: Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on March 9 said the party would implement the minimum income guarantee scheme and deposit money in bank accounts of all the poor in the country if voted to power after the Lok Sabha polls.

"We have taken a decision that Congress party will give Guaranteed minimum income to every poor person in India. After the 2019 polls, the Government of India will fix minimum income. It will not be below any of the income levels (Below Poverty Line) of people," he said.

People will get money under the scheme if their income was less than the Minimum Income (fixed), irrespective of whoever they are, whichever state they lived in or religion they followed and whatever language they spoke, he said. "We will not leave even a single person. We will search for people whose income is less than the Minimum Income, we will deposit money in their accounts," the Congress chief said.

Gandhi was addressing a meeting of Congress functionaries where he kick started the party's campaign for the coming Lok Sabha polls. Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he alleged that Modi was creating two Indias - one in which only the rich benefited and the other in which farmers seeking loan waiver are let down.

"The congress party will not let this happen," he said Referring to the Doklam issue, he alleged that the Prime Minister hosted the Chinese premier in Gujarat at a time when that nation's army intruded into Doklam. "On the one hand Chinese army entered into Doklam and on the other hand, this patriot (Modi) was sipping tea with the Chinese President," he said.

On the women's reservation bill, Gandhi said Congress would ensure its passage in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and the state legislatures.

Attacking Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Gandhi said Modi is aware of his 'corrupt activities' and was 'remote controlling' him.