Congress will have to answer how long will it insult Veer Savarkar: Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday asked the Congress how long it would "insult the sacrifices" of Veer Savarkar and said the opposition party will have to give an answer to the people of Maharashtra and all patriots in the country.

"The Congress, which is one of the ruling parties in Maharashtra, will have to answer the Marathi people and all patriots in the country how long will it continue to insult the sacrifice of Veer Savarkar," Irani said at the Delhi BJP office.

She also asked why does the Congress considers its "birthright to humiliate" Veer Savarkar.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, commonly known as Veer Savarkar, was an Indian independence activist, politician, lawyer, writer, and the formulator of the Hindutva philosophy.

Irani launched BJP's 'Meri Dilli Mera Sujhav' campaign along with other leaders including the party's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari to gather feedback of the people of Delhi to draft the party's manifesto for forthcoming Assembly polls. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.