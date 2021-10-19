Congress will give 40 percent tickets to women candidates in UP Assembly Polls, says Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress party will give 40 per cent tickets to women candidates in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced in Lucknow on October 19

"We have decided that in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls, the Congress party will give 40 per cent tickets to women in Uttar Pradesh," Vadra told the press in Lucknow. The election to the 403-member UP assembly is due early next year.

The announcement is seen as Congress party's move to woo women voters in Uttar Pradesh. Vadra said that the decision has been taken considering that women will fully participate in Uttar Pradesh elections.

In 2017 assembly polls, eleven out of 114 Congress candidates were women. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had given tickets to 43 women in its list of 384 candidates while the Samajwadi Party (SP) had given tickets to 33 women. As many as 19 women were given tickets by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

"Why did we take the decision? When was campaigning in UP in 2019, a few women students from Allahabad university told how the rules on campus and hostels were different for men and women. This is a decision for them. This decision is for the woman who told me during Ganga Yatra that there is no school in her village," Vadra said.

The Congress party had fought the 2017 UP polls in alliance with the SP. The grand old party had managed to win just seven of the 114 contested seats with a vote share of 6.25 percent.

This time, Congress has announced that it would fight the polls without aligning with any big political party.

On October 17, Congress leader PL Punia said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be the party’s face in the election campaign for the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh next year. He said that Vadra, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), was the most popular political figure in the state.

Vadra, however, said on October 19 that no decision has been taken on this yet.

When asked how will the Congress party ensure to field strong women candidates, Vadra said, "We will get candidates, we will support them. They will win next time, if not this time."

Last week, Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the proposal of the constitution of the election campaign committee, election strategy and planning committee, election coordination committee, charge sheet committee, and election manifesto committee of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) last week.