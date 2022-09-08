Congress will emerge in aggressive avatar with Bharat Jodo Yatra, will not be taken for granted: Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh (Image: Reuters)

Terming the Bharat Jodo Yatra a life saver, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said the cross-country grassroots campaign will see the party emerge in a new aggressive avatar that cannot be taken for granted by either friends or political adversaries.

As former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and scores of party workers began a 3,570 km campaign from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, the party's general secretary in-charge communications slammed the BJP for its criticism of the yatra.

The more the BJP talks about it, the more evident it is that the party is rattled, Ramesh told PTI.