English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Congress will emerge in aggressive avatar with Bharat Jodo Yatra, will not be taken for granted: Jairam Ramesh

    The more the BJP talks about it, the more evident it is that the party is rattled, Ramesh told PTI.

    PTI
    September 08, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
    Jairam Ramesh (Image: Reuters)

    Jairam Ramesh (Image: Reuters)

    Terming the Bharat Jodo Yatra a life saver, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said the cross-country grassroots campaign will see the party emerge in a new aggressive avatar that cannot be taken for granted by either friends or political adversaries.

    As former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and scores of party workers began a 3,570 km campaign from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, the party's general secretary in-charge communications slammed the BJP for its criticism of the yatra.

    The more the BJP talks about it, the more evident it is that the party is rattled, Ramesh told PTI.

     

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Bharat Jodo Yatra #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Congress #Jairam Ramesh
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 01:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.