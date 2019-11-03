App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2019 08:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress will approach SC with 'new evidence': KC Venugopal on Yediyurappa audio clip

In the clip that has gone viral, Yediyurappa purportedly can be heard mentioning the disqualification of rebel Congress-JDS MLAs and the alleged involvement of the BJP's central leadership.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
KC Venugopal: He is a senior Congress member and a former Lok Sabha MP. He was also a minister in the Congress government. 9Image: KC Venugopal/Twitter)
KC Venugopal: He is a senior Congress member and a former Lok Sabha MP. He was also a minister in the Congress government. 9Image: KC Venugopal/Twitter)

The Congress on November 2 attacked the BJP over an audio clip in which Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is purportedly making remarks on poaching of Congress and JD(S) MLAs, saying it will approach the Supreme Court with the "latest evidence".

In the clip that has gone viral, Yediyurappa purportedly can be heard mentioning the disqualification of rebel Congress-JDS MLAs and the alleged involvement of the saffron party's central leadership.

Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, at a press conference here, alleged, "We kept saying that under the leadership of Prime Minister and Amit Shah, BJP is misusing all the government agencies like Enforcement Directorate, IB and CBI to poach the opposition MLAs and to destablise the opposition-led governments."

"Now, there is a concrete proof and it is very shocking that he is telling, Yediyuruppa is telling that the Supreme Court may give relief to the defectors and they can contest elections," the AICC in-charge of Karnataka claimed.

"We are expecting the Supreme Court will view this matter very seriously and they will take action accordingly. Anyway the Congress party is approaching the Supreme Court with this latest evidence," Venugopal said, demanding answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue.

The matter of disqualification is currently being heard by the top court.

First Published on Nov 3, 2019 08:05 am

tags #BJP #Congress

