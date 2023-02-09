PM undeterred by 'Modi-Adani bhai bhai' chants, points out Congress rout in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 9 said the Congress party wasted six decades by focusing only on vote-bank politics, while all other countries progressed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, however, has paid attention to every section of society, the prime minister said while responding to the President’s address in the Upper House.

His speech was interrupted by the members of the Opposition who kept chanting “Modi-Adani bhai bhai”. The chants came amid Opposition members seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe headed by the Supreme Court into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

Disregarding the chants, PM Modi said it was unfortunate to see some people letting the House and the country down. Taking a swipe at the Congress party, he said it wasted six decades despite enjoying wide support at all levels of government and failed to fix the issues facing the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi then went on to state that the continuous attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party will only make it stronger. Using a metaphor of mud and lotus, he said: "Kichad jitna uchaloge, utna kamal khilega (The more you try to soil our image, the stronger the party will grow)." He said that his government has vowed to reach 'saturation' on benefits to citizens without any discrimination and that the people of this nation are with BJP; they have rejected Congress time and again.

News Highlights: CCI resumes clearing M&As after four months While listing the achievements of his government and the developmental works done by BJP, PM Modi also took a dig at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and said he should check the work that has been done in Karnataka. He added: “As many as 1.70 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts have been opened in Karnataka. People are getting empowered."

Moneycontrol News